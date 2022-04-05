01STOCK_TORNADO_SIREN

Monthly siren testing will resume Wednesday afternoon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sirens will sound steadily for one to three minutes starting at 12:05 p.m. Actual severe weather sirens sound for about five minutes, according to the news release.

Testing will take place on the first Wednesday of each month through October. In cases of severe weather, tests will be postponed to the following Wednesday, according to the release.

If a siren is not working properly, residents should call the Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

Residents should not call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.

