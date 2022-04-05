Monthly siren testing to resume Wednesday afternoon in Rock County Gazette staff Apr 5, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEMonthly siren testing will resume Wednesday afternoon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.Sirens will sound steadily for one to three minutes starting at 12:05 p.m. Actual severe weather sirens sound for about five minutes, according to the news release.Testing will take place on the first Wednesday of each month through October. In cases of severe weather, tests will be postponed to the following Wednesday, according to the release.If a siren is not working properly, residents should call the Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.Residents should not call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Craig High students show support for former teacher, local cancer patients with $5,000 donation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form