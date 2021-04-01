JANESVILLE
Rock County will resume outdoor siren testing beginning at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Testing will occur on the first Wednesday of every month through October. In case of severe weather, testing will be postponed to the second Wednesday of the month, according to the release.
Tests last one to two minutes. Actual tornado sirens will sound steadily for three to five minutes, indicating residents should take shelter.
Residents should not call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.
Defective sirens should be reported to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.
For more information on the outdoor warning system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.