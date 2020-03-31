JANESVILLE

Rock County will resume monthly tests of its outdoor warning system Wednesday, April 1.

The siren tests will be held at 12:05 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. Testing will be postponed to the second Wednesday if the county is experiencing inclement weather during the regularly scheduled test.

During each test, sirens will sound for one to two minutes. Residents should tune in to local radio stations or weather radios for weather-related information. They should not call the Rock County 911 Communication Center or local radio stations for weather information.

During actual tornado warnings, sirens will blare for three to five minutes to alert residents to take shelter.

If a siren is not working properly, residents in that area should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office's Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

For more information about the outdoor warning system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.