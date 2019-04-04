01STOCK_TORNADO_SIREN

JANESVILLE

Sirens will sound a mock tornado warning at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 11, as part of Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Radio and television stations will issue mock tornado warnings before the sirens sound, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

In case of severe weather, siren tests will be postponed to Friday, April 12. Drills will be canceled that day if severe storms are expected.

Changes to testing times will be available on readywisconsin.wi.gov. Updates also will be posted to Ready Wisconsin’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

For more information about severe weather, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management or www.listo.gov for Spanish speakers.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.