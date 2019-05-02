JANESVILLE

A section of Mitchell Street will close for utility work starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 3, through May 17, according to a city news release.

The closure spans from South Oakhill Avenue to Monterey Lane. Access to driveways and businesses will remain open.

A contractor is completing utility improvements before pavement resurfacing, which is scheduled for later this year.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.