JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman who was missing Monday night was found and returned home, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

A silver alert was issued for Kathleen A. Truman, 76, after she was last seen at 2:47 p.m. Monday at Smoker’s World, 2622 E. Milwaukee St.

Truman was located and brought home with assistance from her family. The silver alert was cancelled.