JANESVILLE

A Janesville teen reported missing this week was found safe Thursday in Madison, Janesville police said.

Abigail Flora, 17, was last seen Monday at Craig High School. She was found with a male she had met online, Janesville police Lt. Chuck Aagaard said.

He declined to say how a Janesville police detective located her.

The detective talked to Flora on the phone, a relative drove to Madison and gave her a ride to Janesville, Aagaard said.

"She’s not injured at all, and she’s back with her family," Aagaard said.

Police said earlier they had no reason to believe Flora was in danger, but Aagaard said concern was heightened and investigators decided to release information about the case to the media because Flora was with someone she hadn't known for long.