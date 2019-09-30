JANESVILLE

A missing Indiana couple was last seen leaving a hotel in Janesville on Sunday, Indiana officials said.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for William and Jane Wallace, both 80 years old, of Plymouth, Indiana, said Jim Budd, a dispatcher at the Marshall County Sheriff's Department in Indiana.

The Wallaces were last seen Sunday morning checking out of a hotel in Janesville, Budd said. He was unaware of which hotel or what time they checked out.

Police are looking into how and by whom payment for the hotel room was made, Budd said.

William is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Jane is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to the silver alert.

The couple is driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate number TF644, according to the alert.

Indiana officials received a tip the vehicle was seen in Lake Geneva at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 120, Budd said.

The Wallace family told police the couple was supposed to be home Saturday morning after taking a trip to Chicago, Budd said.

The couple has no known ties to Janesville or southern Wisconsin. They do not own a cellphone, Budd said.

William has partial dementia, and Jane has high blood pressure. It is unknown if the couple has medication with them, Budd said.

William is thought to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance, according to the alert.

Those with information are asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-963-3187 or call 911, according to the alert.

This story will be updated.