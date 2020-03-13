BRODHEAD

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing and endangered Beloit man, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network news release.

Holgar Frederick “Fred” Nielsen, 77, was last seen at noon Thursday, March 12, at 12039 W. Highway 81, Beloit. He is described as a five-foot and 10-inches tall white man weighing about 135 pounds. He has blue eyes, short brown-gray hair, glasses, facial hair and a mole on his right ear.

The family believes Nielsen suffers from undiagnosed early Alzheimer’s, according to the release.

Nielsen was last seen driving a blue 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck with the disabled license plate 34923D. The truck is registered to his wife Susan Nielsen, according to the release.

Nielsen reportedly went to have a chainsaw repaired at Dick’s Repair in Brodhead. He does not have a cell phone but does have a credit card, which he has not used since leaving home, according to the release.

Anyone who has any information or made contact with Nielsen should the Rock County Communication Center at 608-757-2244 or email falkp@co.rock.wi.us.