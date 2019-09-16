JANESVILLE

Parts of East Milwaukee Street and North Main Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, for Milwaukee Street bridge work.

East Milwaukee Street will be closed from Main Street to Parker Drive and North Main Street will be closed from East Milwaukee Street to near Wall Street to make room for trucks and other large equipment.

Construction crews will pour the new concrete deck for the Milwaukee Street bridge that day. Curb parking and through traffic will be restricted.

The work also will interfere with some bus routes, including the 4: West Court Street, 6: BJE-Healthcare and the evening West Court Street special route. The Olde Towne Mall bus stop will be temporarily closed, so passengers should use the stop near Garden Court.

For more information on street closures, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3165.

For information on bus routes, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.