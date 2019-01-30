190130_CANCEL
Ice forms on a windowpane as temperatures hover just below zero on Tuesday in Janesville.

 Anthony Wahl

Local organizations have announced closures and cancellations for Thursday as frigid weather is expected to continue across southern Wisconsin.

School districts to be closed Thursday include:

  • Milton School District
  • Beloit School District
  • Brodhead School District
  • Clinton Community School District
  • Edgerton School District
  • Evansville School District
  • Parkview School District
  • Whitewater Unified School District

All Rock County Circuit Court appearances are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

UW-Whitewater announced earlier this week classes will are cancelled until 8 a.m. Friday.

For a full list of cancellations and delays, go to www.wclo.com/closings.

