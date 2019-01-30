Local organizations have announced closures and cancellations for Thursday as frigid weather is expected to continue across southern Wisconsin.
School districts to be closed Thursday include:
- Milton School District
- Beloit School District
- Brodhead School District
- Clinton Community School District
- Edgerton School District
- Evansville School District
- Parkview School District
- Whitewater Unified School District
All Rock County Circuit Court appearances are cancelled and will be rescheduled.
UW-Whitewater announced earlier this week classes will are cancelled until 8 a.m. Friday.
For a full list of cancellations and delays, go to www.wclo.com/closings.
