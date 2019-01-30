Local organizations have announced closures and cancellations for Thursday as frigid weather is expected to continue across southern Wisconsin.

School districts to be closed Thursday include:

Milton School District

Beloit School District

Brodhead School District

Clinton Community School District

Edgerton School District

Evansville School District

Parkview School District

Whitewater Unified School District

All Rock County Circuit Court appearances are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

UW-Whitewater announced earlier this week classes will are cancelled until 8 a.m. Friday.

For a full list of cancellations and delays, go to www.wclo.com/closings.