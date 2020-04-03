MILTON

Police are investigating a report of an officer impersonator after a resident reported by pulled over Wednesday afternoon near the Milton House, according to a Milton police Facebook post.

The person reported being pulled over at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on South Janesville Street by a white vehicle similar to a Ford Crown Victoria with blue or black striping or lettering on its body, a working spotlight and red and blue lights, according to the post.

The impersonator approached the vehicle and did not identify himself. He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall without facial hair or glasses. He wore dark clothing, a silver badge, handcuffs at his shoulder and a police-style six-point hat without a badge attached.

The impersonator questioned why the victim was driving during the Safer at Home order and asked to see a driver's license. After a short conversation, the impersonator returned the license and ordered the person to return home immediately, according to the post.

Wisconsin law enforcement does not stop people and ask for justification for being in public under Safer at Home orders. Residents suspicious of an officer pulling them over should go to a safe, well-lit place or call 911 to confirm an officer in their location or request a second officer, according to the post.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Rock County 911 Communication Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.