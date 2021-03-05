JANESVILLE
Milton Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, between Highway 14/Humes Road and John Paul Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Starting Tuesday morning, all Highway 26 traffic will shift into the northbound lanes. Two lanes will be open in each direction, but speed limits will be reduced to 30 mph, according to the release.
Drivers should remain alert for crews and equipment in the area. Back-ups and delays are expected through this section of Milton Avenue as the DOT begins work on the Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges.
For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.