JANESVILLE
Milton Avenue/Highway 26 will be closed under the I-90/39 overpass two nights next week so crews can set girders for the new southbound Interstate bridge, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The street will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 7-8.
No left turns will be allowed from the I-90/39 exit ramps to Highway 26 (Exit 171A) to travel under the bridge.
Motorists must use alternate routes, such as Deerfield Drive and Highway 14/Humes Road, according to a news release.