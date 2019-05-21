JANESVILLE

Overnight lane closures on Milton Avenue have been expanded to include north and southbound lanes under the Interstate 90/39 bridge, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Lanes will close from 7 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. The expanded closure will ensure public and crew safety during construction, according to the release.

Crews are working to finish removing and replacing the northbound Interstate bridge.

For project updates or more information, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.