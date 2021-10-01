01STOCK_ROADCLOSED01

JANESVILLE

Overnight closures are planned Monday and Tuesday on Highway 26/Milton Avenue, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will be installing permanent traffic light signals during the closures, according to the release.

Milton Avenue will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night from Highway 14 to Kettering Street.

Left turns will not be permitted from Interstate 90.39 ramps to Highway 26. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or updates, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

