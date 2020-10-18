JANESVILLE

Various lanes are set to close along Milton Avenue starting Monday, Oct. 19, according to a city news release.

Concrete pavement repairs are scheduled on southbound lanes at the Refset Drive intersection. Repairs will close the eastbound lane of Refset Drive between Frontage Road and Milton Avenue. Motorists should use frontage roads and the Holiday Drive intersection instead.

Other pavement repairs will be conducted on northbound lanes between Milton Lawns Cemetery and Lodge Drive. Work will be staged so two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction, according to the release.

Repairs are expected to finish in a week. Individual lane closures should last two days and one night.

Drivers should remain alert and reduce speeds in work zones.

For questions, call Assistant City Engineer Lisa Wolf at 608-755-3162.