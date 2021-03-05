JANESVILLE
Traffic shifts on Milton Avenue will affect bus routes starting Monday, according to a city news release.
The passenger shelter on Milton Avenue near Mulligan’s gas station will temporarily close from Monday through October. Daytime and evening buses will not serve that area, according to the release.
Riders can use a temporary stop at the intersection of Kettering and Whitney streets. The No. 5 Milwaukee and No. 8 Nightside East routes will offer hourly service, with buses stopping about 40 minutes past each hour until 6:15 p.m. and about 45 minutes past each hour from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m., according to the release.
For more information or questions, call the Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.