WHITEWATER

Memorial services will be held today for a UW-Whitewater student who recently died, according to a UW-Whitewater announcement.

SE’Veon L. James, 20, an undergraduate student in the College of Letters and Science, died Nov. 8.

Services are planned from noon until 1 p.m. today at Greater New Birth Church, 8237 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee.

The university will also fly a flag at half-staff in memory of James.

Counselors will be available for students during this time. Student can contact and make appointments with University Health Counseling Services in the Ambrose Health Center by calling 262-472-1305.

Faculty and staff con contact the Employee Assistance Program at 866-274-4723.