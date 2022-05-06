The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has named the Beloit man authorities said was killed in a two-vehicle crash that injured two others Wednesday in the town of Magnolia.
Medical Examiner Barry Irmen announced in a release that Jason W. Schoville, 51, Beloit, died after a crash at Highway 213 near County B in the town of Magnolia on Wednesday afternoon after his car was struck by another vehicle that sheriff’s police said failed to stop at an intersection stop sign.
Preliminary results of a forensic death investigation confirmed that Schoville died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s department said. Further testing is underway, and an investigation into the crash continues, Irmen said in the release.
According to details of an initial crash investigation released by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week, a 19-year old Janesville man was driving a Toyota vehicle west on County B when his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at County B and Highway 213.
The Janesville man’s vehicle collided with Schoville’s car, a late-model Saturn.
The Janesville man and a minor riding in his vehicle both were taken for medical treatment, although police did not indicate whether either was seriously injured in the cash.