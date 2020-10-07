TOWN OF MAGNOLIA

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Wednesday released the names of the Janesville man and Beloit woman who were riding on a motorcycle and died in a Tuesday crash in the town of Magnolia.

The people who died were identified as Albert H. Kath III, 67, of Janesville, and Tammy S. Northrup, 57, of Beloit, according to a news release.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 104 at Dunphy Road in the town of Magnolia, officials have reported. First responders went to the scene after news of the crash came in at about 4:08 p.m. Tuesday.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release says a pickup truck was waiting to make a left turn onto Dunphy Road when Kath, who was driving the motorcycle with Northrup as a passenger, struck the back of the truck.

Neither were wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office reported.

The incident remains under investigation.