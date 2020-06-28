CLINTON

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of two Beloit men killed after a Jeep they were in hit a parked railroad company work truck Thursday in Clinton.

The medical examiner’s office in a release on Sunday said Scott Jero, 39, and Chad Brannon, 36, both of Beloit, were the two men killed in a crash Clinton police reported happened Thursday morning at Milwaukee Road and Scot Drive in Clinton.

Clinton police reported that a Jeep had struck a parked Union Pacific Railroad work truck, injuring two passengers in the truck. Clinton police reported that officers found two men dead inside the Jeep.

The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Jero and Brannon that showed through preliminary results both had died from injuries from the crash, according to a news release.

Additional testing is underway, and Clinton police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continue investigating.