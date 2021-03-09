JANESVILLE
Officials on Tuesday morning identified the 16-year-old Orfordville girl who died in a crash Thursday afternoon.
The girl who died in the single-vehicle crash was Paige L. Wilson, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. She died at the scene.
First responders at about 3:27 p.m. Thursday were called to the crash scene near West County K and South Fossum Road in the town of Plymouth.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Beloit boy, was southbound on County K and was unable to negotiate the curve to West County K.
The boy instead drove into the south ditch, according to an earlier news release.
Neither the driver nor the passenger, Wilson, were wearing seat belts, according to the release.
The incident is still under investigation.