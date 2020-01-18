JANESVILLE
Local law enforcement and fire personnel will undergo Rescue Task Force training on the Blackhawk Technical College campus Monday to practice responding to ongoing ballistic or explosive threats.
There is no threat to the public, but multiple emergency vehicles and staff will be on campus. Training will begin at 5 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. Monday.
The college will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day that day, so no students or staff will be on campus.
Rock County law enforcement participates in the training regularly to maintain preparedness in case of mass casualty incidents.
Multiple agencies from Rock and Green counties also will participate, including the Beloit Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Town of Beloit Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and others.