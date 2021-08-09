ELKHORN
Walworth County announced Monday it is asking all employees and members of the public who enter county-owned facilities to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status when in public spaces or in contact with others.
The change is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance issued July 27, according to a county news release.
That guidance says fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public, indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
The CDC lists Walworth County as an area of high transmission, with 120 positive cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 1 and 7. A county is considered a high-transmission area when it reaches 100 cumulative cases per 100,000 people.
About 104,000 people live in the county, so the county’s rate last week was about 115 per 100,000.
“This recommendation is supported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services,” the release states.
County Administrator Mark Luberda is quoted in the release as saying that ignoring the CDC guidance “would put our county operations at risk from negative impacts.”
The release notes the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 is the likely source of the uptick in infections.
“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the delta variant is to get vaccinated,” Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom is quoted saying. “Increasing our vaccination coverage will help reduce the spread of the virus. We have plenty of vaccine supply in Walworth County, and we encourage all employees and members of the public who are eligible to get vaccinated.”
Exceptions to the Walworth County mask policy include the county jail, Judicial Center, Lakeland Health Care Center and Lakeland School, which could maintain their own departmental mask and social-distancing requirements. Visitors to these facilities must follow the stated rules.
Participants and observers of public meetings that are subject to the state open-meetings law are asked to wear a mask during those meetings regardless of their vaccination status.
According to the news release, “reasonable efforts will be made to maintain physical distancing during public meetings. … Overflow space can be made available to help participants achieve their desired physical spacing. Remote participation by employees and visitors can also be made available.”
For Walworth County public health guidance and COVID-19 vaccine information, follow the Department of Health and Human Services on Facebook or visit co.walworth.wi.us/304/Health -Human-Services.
Rock County
The Rock County Board will consider a rule similar to Walworth County’s when it meets Thursday.
Some Rock County departments are already enforcing mask rules. The county health department recommends—but does not require—that masks be worn in all public indoor spaces.
The proposed resolution calls for wearing of masks in public areas of Rock County facilities. This is the same rule that was in place from July 2020 until May 2021.
The resolution notes that state law requires the county to provide a safe workplace.
Like Walworth County, Rock County is a high-transmission area, with 188 cases in the week leading up to Monday, for a rate of about 115 per 100,000, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker.
The resolution calls for a lifting of the mask rule after two consecutive weeks in which the county is categorized as having a moderate or low transmission rate.