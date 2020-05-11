JANESVILLE

Two women lost their wallets to masked thieves who distracted them in Janesville grocery stores Sunday.

Janesville police sent a news release Monday about the incidents at Woodman’s Food Market and Schnucks.

Police believe a woman and two men were part of a scheme in which one of them distracted the shoppers while someone else reached into their purses and grabbed the wallets.

Janesville police Detective Chris Buescher said it’s a common tactic for groups of traveling thieves, but the pandemic adds a new twist.

“In the land of COVID, it’s hard to tell (who committed the crimes), with all the hats and masks,” Buescher said. “So, it’s going make our job a little tougher.”

The thieves went to Target and Walmart department stores soon after the thefts and used the women’s financial cards to buy things, another common tactic for such groups, Buescher said.

The thieves were believed to be driving a Honda minivan with a plate from Wichita, Kansas, but it’s also possible the plate was stolen and was meant to mislead police, Buescher said.

“We’ve seen this before. Normally, it’s not local talent that’s doing this. It’s groups that pass through,” Buescher said.

Buescher said typically someone approaches the shopper and engages her in conversation. One tactic is to ask for an opinion about a product.

“Meanwhile, somebody’s robbing them blind, and now with the mask thing, it’s just going to make it harder. The lesson is, just don’t turn your back on your purse,” Buescher said.