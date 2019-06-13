TOWN OF ROCK

Traffic backed up in both directions on Highway 51 between Janesville and Beloit on Thursday afternoon as officers stopped a minivan and took a man into custody, according to WCLO radio reporter Lorin Cox, who was in the line of cars.

The white van, apparently headed north, was followed by squad cars from the town of Beloit, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol.

The van stopped on the northbound side of the highway near the southern end of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Cox said.

A man in his 30s to 40s got out of the van with hands on his head and walked backward toward officers, apparently as the officers commanded him, Cox said.

Officers with rifles then approached the van and searched it. A police dog also was seen.

Shortly before 4 p.m., cars were being allowed to go through, one direction at a time, and lines backed up about a half-mile in either direction, Cox said.

