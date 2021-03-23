MILTON
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen at a Milton restaurant Tuesday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Reported missing was Dean D. Birkeness, 87, who went to a Milton restaurant at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Front St.. Employees there told authorities that he left about 11 a.m., and the Silver Alert states he did not return home as planned.
His vehicle was last known to be traveling north on Interstate 41 at mile marker 127 near Caledonia as of about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert. The vehicle is a 2019 silver Chevrolet Trax with Wisconsin license plate 704TTC.
Birkeness, who is white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
He wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a brown quarter-zip sweater and a navy spring coat, according to the alert.
Those with information should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.