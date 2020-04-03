JANESVILLE

East Milwaukee Street and County O/Delavan Drive will close under Interstate 90/39 next week for construction, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

A news release states crews will work on bridge staining, asphalt paving, shoulder work and guardrail installation during these closures:

East Milwaukee Street closes from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 to 8.

County O/Delavan Drive closes from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 to 9.

The current Palmer Drive closure also will be extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

Motorists must use alternate routes during those times, according to the release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates or more information about the Interstate expansion, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of road closures caused by the project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.