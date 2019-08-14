JANESVILLE

Most Rock County law enforcement agencies will add patrols starting Friday in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, according to a Janesville police news release.

Also participating in the grant-funded patrols will be the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Beloit and the towns of Beloit, Fulton, Milton and Turtle.

The patrols will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

“These high-visibility law enforcement efforts are intended to discourage motorists from engaging in dangerous driving behaviors that endanger everyone,” Janesville Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan is quoted as saying.

Alcohol-related crashes resulted in 159 deaths and nearly 3,300 injuries last year in Wisconsin.

"While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers," according to the release.

Police offer these tips:

Designate a sober designated driver when needed.

Never allow someone to drive impaired. Get the person home another way.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi service.

Check with taverns or restaurants for programs to provide rides home. Visit www.tlw.org and click on Safe Ride.

Make sure everyone is buckled up, watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

The patrols are funded through federal grants awarded by the state Bureau of Transportation Safety.