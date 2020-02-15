JANESVILLE
Local police scored an assist early Saturday in Janesville by intercepting three missing Minnesota children authorities considered “endangered,” authorities said.
According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office, Janesville police and the Wisconsin state patrol teamed up take into protective custody three Scott County, Minnesota children who authorities said were traveling with a parent who did not have legal custody of them.
According to the release, a Janesville police officer was on the lookout for a white Toyota minivan after a Rock County emergency alert went out that three children, ages 10, 12, and 16 were likely traveling in the vehicle with their mother, Sviatlana Buka, 46, Plymouth, Minnesoata, and could be “endangered.”
A Janesville police patrol officer pursued the minivan east onto Interstate 90/39 from where the vehicle was spotted leaving the TA Express travel center on Humes Road. During the pursuit, sheriff’s deputies and state patrol troopers “flooded” the same area of I-90/39 and helped stop the minivan near the La Prairie weigh station near Beloit.
The sheriff’s office said the three children were turned over to protective custody at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office where they wait to be reunited with their father, who apparently has legal custody for the children.
Police did not say what exact time the incident occurred, but the release was signed by a supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office’s late-night shift. The Sheriff’s Office deferred further comment on the matter to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.