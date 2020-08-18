Tens of thousands of Rock County residents probably will vote absentee in the presidential election, numbers never seen before, local officials said Tuesday.

Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek and Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said they will need more poll workers than they had in the two previous elections held during the coronavirus pandemic, in April and August.

About two-thirds of the 22,411 votes cast in the Aug. 11 primary were absentee, Tollefson said, but presidential elections draw many more voters.

If two-thirds of voters use the absentee process for the Nov. 3 elections, Tollefson expects about 50,000.

That’s a huge increase from the 2016 presidential contest, when 19,500 of Rock County’s 76,000 votes were cast absentee, Tollefson said.

Godek is planning for a similar increase. The city saw 9,686 absentee ballots in 2016, by far the most he had ever issued. This time, he’s expecting 25,000.

That number could rise if the coronavirus situation worsens, or it could drop if the situation improves, Godek speculated.

Godek said the city used 134 poll workers Aug. 11. He is hoping to have 200 for Nov. 3.

Many of the longtime poll workers are older and don’t want to risk their health, so officials are looking for replacements. Tollefson said she has already spoken to service groups and high school students.

Voters certainly are hearing a lot about absentee voting.

Former first lady Michelle Obama pleaded for early voting in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, and Godek said that could spur a lot of absentee-ballot requests.

But Godek said he was already seeing a flood of requests for ballots or to register to vote in the week before the convention.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump has been quoted as saying people should vote absentee.

The president also has said he doesn’t like mail-in voting because it would lead to fraud. Apparently, he was trying to attack the practice in a few states of sending mail-in ballots to all voters, which is different from Wisconsin’s absentee process, in which absentee voters must first request a ballot.

“It’s actually a great thing, absentee ballots. I’m going to be voting absentee,” Trump reportedly told reporters July 31.

Politicians aside, many will simply want to avoid the polls to stave off the coronavirus.

Answers to common questions about absentee voting in Wisconsin:

Q: How soon can I vote?

A: Clerks will mail ballots to voters starting Sept. 17. Allow about five days for delivery. Godek said if no ballot is received within a week, call his office.

Q: How do I request an absentee ballot?

A: Go online to myvote.wi.gov. The website will ask for name, birth date and registration status. Voters not registered will be prompted to do so on the site before requesting a ballot.

The website automatically sends the ballot requests to the local clerk.

Those who have never requested an absentee ballot will be required to upload a photo of their photo ID, which is done most easily with a smartphone, Tollefson said.

Voters also can request an absentee ballot by mailing their request to their clerk’s office along with a photocopy of their photo ID.

Other questions about absentee voting procedures are answered on the state Elections Commission website, gazettextra.com/absentee.

Q: How do I make sure my ballot is counted?

A: Make sure it is delivered by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Late arrivals are not counted.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least one week before Election Day. Tollefson said because of uncertainty about what will happen, she recommends two weeks.

“The sooner people can get their ballots back in to us, the better for everybody,” Godek said.

Godek praised local postal workers’ efforts. They notified his office of ballots to be picked up as late as 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, he said.

Godek recommended voters include a phone number and/or email address on their ballot envelopes in case officials spot a problem. The lack of a witness signature or date, for example, can be fixed, but if the clerk has to communicate by mail, it will take a long time to sort out the problem.

Voters may bypass the mail and simply drop their ballots at their municipal clerk’s office. Janesville and some other municipalities will provide a drop box for this purpose.

Or voters can drop them off or have someone else drop them off at the polls on Election Day.

Voters can monitor their ballots’ progress on myvote.wi.gov, which will tell them when it was mailed to them, when to expect delivery and when it is received in clerk’s office, Tollefson said.

Q: When is in-person absentee voting?

A: In-person absentee voting, sometimes called early voting, starts two weeks before the election. To find the dates and hours for in-person absentee voting where you live, contact your municipal clerk.

In-person absentee voting requires a photo ID. An official will issue a ballot on the spot, and the voter must complete it, seal it in an envelope and return it to the clerk’s staff before leaving the office.