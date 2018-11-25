Several municipalities issued snow emergencies as heavy snow was forecast to sweep through southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
Janesville, Beloit, town of Beloit, Clinton and Elkhorn declared emergencies.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Rock and Walworth counties from 3 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Heavy snow is expected with accumulations totaling 4 to 7 inches. The most snow and highest winds are expected in the southeast portions of both counties, according to the weather alert.
Snow-covered roads and low visibility will make traveling difficult, the alert warns.
The City of Milton advises residents to remove vehicles from city streets when there is 1.5 or more inches of snowfall. The city normally does not issue snow emergencies, according to a city Facebook post.
Janesville declared a snow emergency to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday with no definitive end time.
All vehicles must be removed from city streets and parking lots by 7 p.m. until snow removal is complete, according to a news release.
A full city plow is not expected to be finished until early Monday afternoon, according to the release.
Those who are unable to park in driveways or garages can park in designated snow emergency parking stalls in the seven downtown municipal parking lots:
- Wall Street and Parker Drive
- City Hall lot, Wall and Jackson streets
- High and Court streets
- Senior Center lot, St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street
- Hedberg Public Library lot, Water Street
- River and Union streets
- Parking ramp, Parker Drive and Wall Street
Fines for parking on city streets during a snow emergency are $50, according to the release.
Janesville residents can find additional snow emergency information from the city's website or by calling the snow hotline at 608-755-3110.
The town of Beloit declared a snow emergency to last from noon Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. No parking is allowed on town streets.
A snow removal emergency will be in effect in Clinton from 3 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. No parking is allowed on village streets.
Parking will be available in the municipal parking lot at the 200 block of Mill Street in Clinton. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours.
The cities of Beloit and Elkhorn announced snow emergencies Saturday night.
Beloit issued a 24-hour snow emergency to be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. All vehicles must be removed from Beloit city streets during the emergency. Information on alternative parking lots can be found at the city’s website.
In Beloit, designated snow emergency parking lots include:
- Krueger Park upper parking lot, Hackett and House streets
- Krueger Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St.
- Wootton Park, 4th Street at Maple Avenue
- Rotary Center, 1220 Riverside Drive
- Jones Pavilion, 1160 Riverside Drive, access via Portland Avenue
- Angel Museum, 656 Pleasant St.
- 3rd Street south and north parking lots
- Ironworks, 4th Street
- West Grand Avenue parking lot
- Telfer Park, 2100 Cranston Road
Elkhorn also issued a winter storm warning for 9 a.m. Sunday to midnight, according to the Elkhorn Police Department Facebook page. Residents will not be allowed to park on city streets between those times.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse