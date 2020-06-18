Another in a series of local, public discussions about race is set for Monday.

Courageous Conversations will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday via the Zoom video conferencing app. Topics will be the death of George Floyd and the call to defund police.

To receive the Zoom link, email Amiee Leavy, YWCA Racial Justice Coordinator, at aleavy@ywcarockco.com.

Organizers anticipate running out of time, so the conversation will be continued next month.

Courageous Conversations is cosponsored by YWCA Rock County, Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County.