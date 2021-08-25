A local businessman got a disturbing phone call Wednesday.
Chris Ranum of LP Tree Services said the caller didn’t explain why, but he was in a rage.
“He called our land line, our office number, and threatened to kill our family, burn our homes and destroy our lives,” Ranum said.
The man called back a second time with a similar rant. He called a third time and just hung up.
It was unclear what had happened to the caller, although he accused Ranum of being a scammer, Ranum said.
Ranum reported the call to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and as a deputy was taking a report, another man called.
The second man said he received a call from the LP Tree Services number, and he was asked for his Social Security number and was told to press 1, which he did, but then the call disengaged.
Ti Gauger of the state Bureau of Consumer Protection said it sounds like someone was “spoofing” Ranum’s business line. That means the scammer was able to make Ranum’s number show up on caller ID, but the scammer wasn’t actually calling from that number.
“We see a lot of reports of spoofed phone numbers,” Gauger said. The numbers look like they are from legitimate businesses or government agencies.
Anyone suspicious of a call should hang up and look up the business’s or agency’s actual number to check to see if the call was legitimate, Gauger said.
Gauger said Ranum did the right thing by calling law enforcement because of the threatened violence.
People with questions about any kind of scam can call the state Consumer Protection Hotline, 1-800-422-7128.