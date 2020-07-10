Some of Rock County’s law enforcement agencies plan impaired-driving deployments starting Friday, July 10.

The enforcement was announced Friday afternoon by the Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force, comprising the sheriff’s office and police in the town of Beloit, city of Beloit, Janesville and Orfordville.

Beefed-up patrols focusing on drunken and drugged driving are also planned for Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18; Saturday, July 25; and Friday, July 31, according to a task force news release.

The agencies plan to put more officers on patrol on these dates.

“There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence, open intoxicants, seat belt violations and improper use of child safety restraints,” according to the release. “The goal of this high-visibility enforcement is to encourage drivers to make an alternative plan so they don’t drive while drunk or high.”

The task force encourages designating a sober driver or taking public transport and awareness that: “If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 blood alcohol limit and should not drive.”

Funding for the special enforcement periods comes from a grant from the state Department of Transportation.