01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

Police have come up with one clue to the shots-fired incident Saturday night on North Pontiac Drive.

A witness saw a newer, red, compact car shut off its lights and speed east on Black Bridge Road around the time of the incident, said Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police department’s Investigation Division.

Police got the information as they canvassed the neighborhood, Aagaard said.

Aagaard said he hoped the clue would prompt someone to remember something that would help the investigation. Those with information can call Janesville Area CrimeStoppers, 756-3636, or submit an anonymous tip with the “P3 tips” app.

Two houses in the 2800 block of North Pontiac Drive were hit by bullets, as was a camping trailer.

The homes were occupied at the time, around 10:40 p.m. No one was injured.

The red car was seen turning east from Pontiac Drive onto Black Bridge Road before it turned off its lights and sped away,  police said.

Police have not arrested anyone in the incident.      

