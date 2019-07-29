JANESVILLE

Police are looking for the robber of Lions Quick Mart on Janesville’s east side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 2:18 a.m. Monday, July 29, to a reported robbery at Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St.

The store clerk said the robber appeared male and entered wearing all black and a ski mask. The robber demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

Police secured the scene upon arrival and set up a perimeter. The K9 Unit attempted to track the robber but were unable to locate them, according to the release.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.