JANESVILLE

Police are looking for the robber of Lions Quick Mart near Janesville's downtown, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 2:18 a.m. Monday to a reported robbery at Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St.

The store clerk said the robber appeared to be male and entered wearing all black and a ski mask. The robber demanded money and fled with cash, according to the release.

A police dog team tried to track the robber but was unable to locate him, according to the release.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.