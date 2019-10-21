JANESVILLE
The left lanes on north and southbound Interstate 90/39 were closed for two hours Monday morning near Highway 26 because of a crash, according to a state Department of Transportation.
All lanes are now open.
Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 21, 2019 @ 12:52 pm
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results.