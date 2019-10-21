Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.