JANESVILLE

Most Rock County facilities, including the courthouse, were closed Monday because of the weather, according to a county news release.

In other weather news:

Flooding threatened two homes on the Rock River between Janesville and Beloit because of an ice jam on the river, said Sgt. Shena Kohler of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The flooding was occurring in the Happy Hollow area, Kohler said Monday afternoon.

No one had been evacuated, but officials were monitoring the situation, Kohler said.

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency shortly after noon Monday, citing the snow and severe cold that is forecast for the days ahead.

Evers' executive order directs state agencies to assist in emergency response and recovery efforts and gives Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Don Dunbar the authority to call members of the National Guard to active duty to support local emergency responders, if needed, according to a news release.

The Janesville Fire Department reminded residents to clear snow away from hydrants.

Snow should be cleared in a 3-foot radius around hydrants and all the way to the street, the fire department said in a news release.

The Janesville Police Department announced a drug dropoff event scheduled for Monday will NOT be canceled.

The Janesville RX prescription drug roundup is still on from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the City Hall lobby and during the city council meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Residents can bring their unused and expired prescriptions, liquids, over-the-counter medicines, sharps and pet medications.

All Rock County facilities except public safety and 24-hour operations were closed Monday.

Jury selection scheduled for Monday was canceled. Jurors were asked to show up Tuesday morning, but later, the county said the trial or trials would be rescheduled, and those on the jury list would be notified.

State offices remain open to the public and to all State employees. State agencies will follow their inclement weather policies, according to the governor's office news release.

Rock County services remaining operational include the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 911 center, Rock Haven, public works, medical examiner’s department, Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, youth services center (juvenile detention center) and the human services department's on-call services.

Employees deemed essential for operations should report to work or call their work sites if they are unable to report. All other employees are not expected to report to work, according to the release.