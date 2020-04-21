TOWN OF MILTON

An apparent structure fire at a Lake Koshkonong-area campground in the town of Milton has drawn out several fire departments and was causing traffic backups near the blaze Tuesday evening.

The Rock County 911 Communications Center confirmed that the town of Milton Fire Department and multiple fire departments were responding to a blaze at Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 E. Highway 59. Earlier this evening, the fire was belching a plume of black smoke in the sky that could be seen for miles, according to reports.

A 911 dispatch supervisor was unable to give details, except to say that a building or buildings were reported on fire at the campground at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. It was unclear was type of buildings were on fire.

The fire was initially reported as a "commercial" fire, according to emergency radio dispatches.

Janesville and Edgerton fire departments were among those providing mutual aid for the fire, and officials had closed down part of Highway 59 while fire crews were dealing with the blaze.

Images posted on Facebook of the fire show heavy black smoke rising from the campground area that was visible for miles.

In radio dispatches on Tuesday evening, city of Janesville bus drivers on a bus route on Janesville's northeast side remarked that heavy black smoke from the area of the campground was clearly visible in the sky.

Lakeland’s business offices weren’t open on Tuesday evening, and a Milton Fire Department officials on Tuesday evening said told weren’t immediately able to give details about the fire.

Lakeland is a camping resort that has hundreds of park model housing units used as seasonal homes for camping. The campground has an office and store and multiple neighborhoods that are a mix of campers, RVs and trailers.

The campground's management on a Facebook post on March 26 announced the opening of Lakeland for the season was being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's not clear whether the campground had altered its opening date since the March announcement.