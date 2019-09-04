ELKHORN

Elkhorn police are investigating a “large gas spill from a vehicle” in the city’s downtown, the department posted on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Wisconsin and Walworth streets, which is near the police department, county building and various restaurants and businesses.

“The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” the post from about 3:20 p.m. states.

Police Capt. Alvin Brandl said he was not aware of any injuries from the incident. He said the spilled gas appears to be diesel fuel, but he did not immediately have more information about what caused the spill.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m., he said.

Walworth County emergency management officials were called to the scene to evaluate the incident.

This story was updated at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday and might be updated again as more information becomes available.