JANESVILLE

Lane restrictions on Highway 26/Milton Avenue near the Interstate 90/39 interchange will begin Thursday, April 16, the state Department of Transportation announced.

One lane will be closed in each direction from Morse Street to John Paul Road, according to a news release.

Drivers should be vigilant of constructions crews and equipment in the area.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For information and updates on the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of local road closures, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.