JANESVILLE

Lane restrictions on Highway 26/Milton Avenue will begin Thursday, April 16, near the Interstate 90/39 interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

One lane in each direction will close from Morse Street to John Paul Road, according to the release.

Drivers should be vigilant of constructions crews and equipment near roadways in this area.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For information and updates on the Interstate Expansion Project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of local road closures, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.