BELOIT

Pleasant Street south of Portland Avenue will have sporadic lane shifts and closures for two months starting Monday, according to a city news release.

Lanes will close for the installation of a pedestrian bridge over Pleasant Street. The construction is part of Beloit College’s renovation of an old power generation station into a student center.

Southbound traffic will shift into the northbound left lane, and all northbound traffic will merge to the right during the closures.

Lane shifts will take place only near the powerhouse area.

Sidewalk access also will be closed.