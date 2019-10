EDGERTON

The northbound lanes of Interstate 90/39 near the Rock River will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Lane restrictions will occur at the Rock River bridges south of the Highway 59 interchange, according to the release. Highway maintenance crews will clean bridge drains during this time.

Both southbound lanes will remain open, according to the release.