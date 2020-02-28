JANESVILLE
Lanes on Highway 14/Humes Road under Interstate 90/39 will be restricted starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced.
One westbound and one eastbound lane will be closed as construction crews remove formwork on the northbound bridge, according to a news release.
The restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 2-3, for the westbound lane and March 9-10 for the eastbound lane.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information about the expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.