BELOIT

Lane closures and road work are expected to affect traffic near the Interstate 90/39 interchange with Interstate 43, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The I-43 northbound ramp to County X/Hart Road will close overnight from 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

Daily lane closures are expected from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 17-19, for bridge maintenance work on the I-43/Highway 81 bridge over I-90/39.

Interchange ramps will remain open during the closure, according to the release.

Overnight closures are also expected Monday through Wednesday at the I-90/39 northbound ramp to northbound I-43. The closures will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this time. Drivers also should be vigilant of crew members and equipment in work zones.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or project updates, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.