JANESVILLE
Two turn lanes at the Five Points intersection will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 20, to allow Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs at the track crossing on West Court Street, just west of the intersection, city officials announced.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, southbound drivers on Centerway will be unable to turn right on West Court Street. Drivers who are northbound on Center Avenue also will be unable to turn left onto West Court Street, according to a news release.
No detours will be posted. Drivers must use alternate routes.
For more information, call the city Engineering Division at 608-755-3160.